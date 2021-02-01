Bruce Dern and Shawnee Smith are to star in the festive indie comedy 'Christmas vs The Walters'.
Bruce Dern and Shawnee Smith are to star in 'Christmas vs The Walters'.
The pair will feature in the indie festive comedy alongside Dean Winters and Chris Elliott. Caroline Aaron, Betsy Beutler, Paris Bravo, Nate Torrence, Jack McGee and Richard Thomas also star in the ensemble cast.
Peter D'Amato is directing the movie from a script by Ante Novakovic – who is producing with Rob Simmons, Jared Safier and DJ Dodd.
The film follows Diane Walters (Smith) who finds herself consumed with the year-long obsession of creating the perfect holiday for her family.
While her husband Brian (Winters) gets sent to Texas on business, the expecting mother of two is ordered on bed rest by her eccentric doctor (Elliott) and has only 200 hours to pull it all together.
Diane is on a mission to make this Christmas even more special than the last while her hidden drive for perfection is put in check by unexpected guests including her sister Kate (Beutler), mother (Aaron) and a stray dog all while she battles nemesis Shelly (Torrence) for cul-de-sac lighting bragging rights.
Additional cast members include John Farley, Christopher Brian Roach, Jaime Zevallos, Joseph D'Onofrio, Carrie Kim, Kresh Novakovic, Al Linea, Myles Clohessy, Gianni Ciardiello, Christopher Riley, Tyler Simmons, Jaxon D'Amato,Julie Stackhouse, Kenishia Green, Tony Ferro and Christine James Walker.
'Christmas vs The Walters' is expected to be released for this year's festive season.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
Dwayne McLaren is an ambitious high school graduate, whose success on the football field led...
After travelling to Hawaii with George Clooney for The Descendants, Payne returns to middle America...
From the studio that brought us classics like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle, this...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz is on the hunt for a brutal gang of...
An essential documentary for movie fans, this exploration of the work of iconic filmmaker Roger...
American director Roger Corman is one of the film industry's most influential directors. Born in...
Director Dante knows a thing or two about making teen thrillers, and this film gets...
Thank God that Monster, the fictionalized story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos, wasn't made back...