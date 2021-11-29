Bruce Campbell had "nothing else to give" to Ash Williams in 'Evil Dead'.

The 63-year-old actor played the character in Sam Raimi's horror franchise since 1981 and admits that he felt that he left everything on the table during his final years as the character.

Asked by Collider if it was hard to bid farewell to Ash, Bruce said: "No. Whatever the clichéd phrase is, I left it all on the table. I've got nothing else to give.

"The three seasons (of 'Ash vs. Evil Dead') were the longest seasons of my life. If you saw the emails pleading with various directors that were like, 'Hey, my knee's not working right. Be careful about tomorrow. Let's have the stunt guy nearby. Hey, I can't run anymore.' It was just an endless physical struggle."

Bruce admits that he was pleased to explore Ash in-depth during his closing years as the character and felt that the story was finished perfectly.

He said: "I'm really glad we did it because we saw Ash's home, we went into his bedroom, we met his girlfriends, we met his daughter that we never knew he had and that he never knew he had, and we met his father, played by the great Lee Majors.

"I feel we really pushed all the buttons and he fulfilled his destiny written in that ancient book. He was the guy destined to defeat evil in the past, present and future, and he took off with a hot robot chick at the end to go kick in the future. What else do you need?"

Even though Bruce is finished playing the role of Ash, he expects the 'Evil Dead' franchise to continue in some form.

The star said: "I'm done playing Ash, so that determines a lot of where we go with the franchise without that character, but there are more stories."