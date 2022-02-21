Brooke Shields loves “the ritual” of skincare.

Brooke Shields says she loves “the ritual” of skincare in Vogue's Beauty Secrets tell-all.
The 'Blue Lagoon’ star will “try almost anything” when it comes to looking after her face, including facials, treatments and products.
The 56-year-old actress told Vogue’s Beauty Secrets video series: “I just love the ritual. I love getting facials or anything that's pampering. I'll try almost anything. I think it's so fun to try new treatments."
Brooke explained how she begins her daily beauty regime with the True Botanicals Renew Nourishing Cleanser.
She said: “I’m not afraid to put it everywhere. I like this cleanser because it gets all the dirt, it doesn’t leave any residue, but it is also really gentle on my skin. I used to use really harsh cleansers, because I thought that it was ideal to strip the first layer of skin off, but as I’ve gotten older and that I don’t have that much elasticity in my skin, I realised I needed to be more gentle.”
Due to her nearly lifelong career, which led to her makeup being done by professionals as a child model, Brooke “never really figured” out how to do her own face.
She said: “The crazy thing about makeup is that [because] I've been a model since I was 11 months old, I never paid attention to when my makeup was being done. I never really figured out how to do it myself because it was done for me.”
The ‘Castle For Christmas’ star believes when it comes to cosmetics “less is more” for everything - which includes her favourite products The Urban Decay Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette and Grande Cosmetics highlighter - aside from her Thrive Causemetics mascara.
Brooke said: "I can never have too much mascara. There's something about [it] that I'm just crazy about."
For her trademark brows, the ‘Pretty Baby’ star fills them in with an eyebrow pencil before sealing their radiance with a wax.
