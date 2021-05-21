Brooke Shields doesn't swear by one beauty product.

The 55-year-old actress prefers to use lotions and potions in her skincare routine that keep her skin clean and hydrated over having one holy grail product.

Asked what her essential beauty product is, she told Byrdie: "Cleanliness. As long as I keep my skin clean and hydrated. Truthfully, I don't swear by one particular thing. Really it’s anything that errs on the side of not chemicals, something that is super moisturising. But, keeping myself hydrated is the main thing. I’ve noticed that the elasticity that comes from hydration is really what I need.

"Although I love Vitamin C, I’ve noticed that products that have Vitamin C really seem to help keep the dullness out of my skin and refresh it. It doesn’t necessarily matter the brand because I don’t have a favourite yet. I’ve only sort of discovered it recently."

However, the 'Chalet Girl' star admitted she refuses to live without moisturiser after her mother ingrained the importance of healthy skin in her from a young age.

She explained: "Honestly, it’s so boring, but it’s all about moisture. It’s just so much easier to apply make-up on a moisturised, supple face or skin. The drier or more dehydrated that I am, the older I look, and I have to really make it a point to not only hydrate from the inside but externally as well. I grew up with my mom saying, 'Moisture, moisture, moisture.'"

Brooke - who has Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, with husband Chris Henchy - tends to opt for thicker moisturisers, which leave her skin feeling so creamy her kids don't like to touch her face.

She continued: "I tend to like thicker, richer creams as I psychologically feel like they are better. I don’t know if that’s true but I like the feeling of my skin. My kids will say they don’t want to kiss me because I have too much stuff on my face."