Brody Jenner has split from Briana Jungwirth.

The 36-year-old reality star embarked on a relationship with the 28-year-old beauty - who has four-year-old son Freddie with One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson - in June this year, but it seems their romance wasn't meant to last, as they've already called it quits.

According to TMZ, the pair decided to go their separate ways after the ''romance fizzled out'' between them, which is believed to be down to things ''getting too serious too fast''.

The publication also reports Briana has already moved on with her on-off boyfriend Nick, whom sources claim recently came back into her life after being apart for years.

Brody and Briana were first linked in June when they were spotted enjoying a meal at Nobu in Malibu with a group of friends, including Brody's former partner Kaitlynn Carter.

Briana was happy to meet Kaitlynn - who will continue filming 'The Hills' with Brody later this year - and is fine about the fact they still co-parent their dogs together and the women were said to have got along well.

It was also reported at the time that Brody had already met Briana and Louis' son.

Sources said Kaitlynn felt Brianna was ''very kind'' and with Brody ''for all the right reasons''.

Meanwhile, after splitting from Brody - who she wed in an unofficial ceremony in Bali in 2018 - Kaitlynn embarked on a whirlwind romance with Miley Cyrus and previously admitted she felt ''mortified'' by the attention it brought after their fling fizzled out.

She said: ''What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, 'OK, like, my life's just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I'm on my own.'

''I had no expectations that anyone would give a s**t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn't think about anything.

''For example, I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn't going out anywhere. I was just staying home.

''I just didn't anticipate anything like this happening. I'm used to it when I'm, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I'm on my own. My mind is just swirling.

''I was just so mortified. The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me.''