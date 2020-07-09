Brittany Snow feels ''incredibly lucky'' to have got married just days before isolation orders were put in place in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 34-year-old actress wed Tyler Stanaland in an outdoor ceremony in Malibu on 14 March, less than a week before California ordered residents to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she admitted they had ''no idea'' how much the world would change at the time.
Sharing some wedding photos on Instagram, she reflected: ''In early March, before we knew how much we'd miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person.
''The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing. We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history.(sic)''
The couple faced a string of catastrophes on their big day but still had a ''perfect'' celebration.
Brittany continued: ''Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I'd rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane. I love you @tylerstanaland. You're my dream come true.(sic)''
After expressing her thanks to those who helped organise her wedding, the 'Pitch Perfect' star called for people to celebrate love ''whenever and wherever'' they can.
She wrote: ''Thank you @jonathansimkhai for creating my gorgeous dress & making me feel like my most authentic self. Thank you @theknot for helping us plan our magical day from our registry to our vendors. We love you guys. I know the world is a crazy place right now but I hope we can continue to celebrate love whenever and wherever we can.(sic)''
