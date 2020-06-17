Britt Ekland has promised to fulfil fans' ''wildest desires'' on Cameo.

The 77-year-old former Bond girl has signed up to the videogram service, which allows fans to request personalised videos from their favourite celebrities for a fee, and Britt is currently charging £165.

She says in her introductory video: ''Hi, I'm Britt Ekland. You might know me better as Mary Goodnight in 'The Man With The Golden Gun', if you are a James Bond fan. Otherwise you may know me as Willow in 'The Wicker Man'. But I'm here on Cameo to help you fulfil your wildest desires, well only on Cameo of course.''

She has one review, in which she received five stars from a fan who commented that her video was ''Awesome''.

Meanwhile, Britt recently revealed that she believes the era of the classic Bond girl is over.

She explained: ''I'm the proudest Bond girl there is because there are not a lot of us left, and there won't be any in future.''

Britt believes that political correctness is the reason why current Bond Daniel Craig is no longer seen with a bikini-clad babe on his arm.

She mused: ''The Bond girl has to look good in a bikini: that was her role ... The Bond girl of my era exists no more because they're not presented that way. You wouldn't see her in a bikini next to Daniel Craig in a suit today - the PR department would make sure that didn't happen.''