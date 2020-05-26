Britt Ekland believes the era of the classic Bond girl is over.

The 77-year-old actress played the role of Mary Goodnight opposite Sir Roger Moore as 007 in the 1974 film 'The Man with the Golden Gun' but she thinks that as the franchise evolves the archetypal Bond girl will cease to be part of the blockbusters.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, Britt said: ''I'm the proudest Bond girl there is because there are not a lot of us left, and there won't be any in future.''

Britt says that political correctness is the reason why current Bond Daniel Craig is no longer seen with a bikini-clad babe on his arm.

She mused: ''The Bond girl has to look good in a bikini: that was her role ... The Bond girl of my era exists no more because they're not presented that way. You wouldn't see her in a bikini next to Daniel Craig in a suit today - the PR department would make sure that didn't happen.''

Ana De Armas, who plays the role of Paloma in the upcoming 'No Time To Die', previously revealed that her character is ''flawed'' and more relatable than Bond girls of the past.

The 32-year-old actress said: ''I wouldn't say she's ordinary, because when she needs to perform her job, she does. But (she) is flawed. She says what she feels, she's nervous, she's scared. It's human.

''When I read it, I was like, 'Oh wait - I can be a Bond girl. I'm that. I'm that messy.' That's what felt so attractive, on top of what she's actually doing in the story, which is another step toward giving women a more powerful and strong place in the films.''

The 'Blade Runner 2049' star is the main Bond girl in 'No Time to Die' and is one of the main female leads alongside the returning Naomie Harris and Lea Seydoux, who play Moneypenny and Madeleine Swann respectively, and Lashana Lynch, who plays 00 agent Nomi.

The female influence on the latest Bond film isn't limited to the cast, as 'Killing Eve' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the co-writers.

Phoebe is the first woman to write material for a 007 feature since Johanna Harwood worked on 'Dr. No' and 'From Russia With Love' in the 1960s.