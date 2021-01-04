Britt Ekland has led tributes to fellow Bond girl Tanya Roberts after her death at the age of 65.
Britt Ekland has led the tributes to Tanya Roberts following her death.
The 78-year-old actress - who played Mary Goodnight in the 1974 Bond movie 'The Man with the Golden Gun' - took to Twitter to post a tribute to her fellow Bond girl after her passing at the age of 65.
Britt wrote: "Rip Tanya Roberts, once a Bond Girl always a Bond Girl!"
Tanya was best known for her role as geologist Stacey Sutton in the 1985 Bond movie 'A View To A Kill', in which she starred opposite Sir Roger Moore in his final film as the suave spy.
The actress sadly passed away on Sunday (03.01.21) after being hospitalised as she collapsed in her Hollywood home after walking her dogs on Christmas Eve (24.12.20). No cause of death has been disclosed and it is not believed that her passing was related to coronavirus.
Film producer Jonathan Sothcott also paid tribute, writing on Twitter: "A View To A Kill has always been the 007 film I enjoyed the most and I'm awfully sad to hear leading lady #TanyaRoberts has died at just 65 – she was the consummate 80s Bond girl and had a lovely chemistry with Roger. A Hollywood star from another, more glamourous age gone. RIP."
Tanya's friend and representative Mike Pingel also paid a moving tribute to the star – who also appeared in movies such as 'The Beastmaster' and 'Sheena: Queen of the Jungle'.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realised how much she meant to them."
