Britney Spears isn't going to retire from music.

The 38-year-old singer has been a household name in pop music since the 1990s, and although rumours began to surface earlier this year that she may be considering leaving her career behind, her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has now clarified that's not the case.

When asked about Britney's rumoured retirement, Jamie Lynn said: ''No, no, no. Obviously, right now, she's just trying to quarantine.

''She's taking it day by day. And when she wants to make music, she'll make it. I don't think you can ever retire someone from their passion.''

However, that doesn't mean Britney is planning to release new music any time soon, as the former 'Zoey 101' star also insisted her sister is ''relaxing'' and taking a break from her career.

She added to The Hollywood Reporter: ''I don't think [there are plans for new music]. I mean, right now, she's quarantining in LA But, in general, she's kind of just relaxing. And I think that's good. Britney deserves that. She's worked her ass off.

''So if she wants to make another album, great. But if she doesn't feel like it, she doesn't have to. She's given the world a lot. I don't think there are plans for anything - at the moment.''

Speculation about Britney's career was first sparked when her 13-year-old son Jayden Federline claimed his mother is planning to ''quit'' music.

In a livestream on Instagram back in March, he said: ''What's going on with my mom? I'll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram. That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular.''

Asked by a fan if she will make new music at any point as it's now been around a year since her Las Vegas residency ended, he said: ''Actually I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all. I don't think that ... I don't know, dude.

''I don't even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, 'Mom, what happened to your music?' and she was like, 'I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.' I'm like, 'What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?' ''