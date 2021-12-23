Britney Spears has teased that new music is on the way.

The 40-year-old singer - who regained control of her assets after an LA court freed her from a thirteen-year conservatorship which was governed by her family - has not released any music since 2016 but revealed on Instagram that a new song is on the cards.

She told her 36m followers: "Pssss new song in the works ... I'm gonna let you know what I mean."

No further details about the song were given, but the message was posted alongside a video of the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker riffing whilst posing in a mirror.

The star - whose father Jamie, as part of the conservatorship, had control of her multi-million dollar fortune - later went on to blast her family for the way they treated her, claiming that now is the time to "be [her] own cheerleader."

She wrote: "I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader. God knows they weren’t. No … I’m not auditioning for anything. I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am. Yes … I will be my own cheerleader, why? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget.”⁣

Britney's confident assertions come just days after it was alleged that dad Jamie asked her to continue paying his legal fees despite the termination of the conservatorship.

Documents obtained by People magazine stated: "Prompt payment on account of Jamie's attorneys' fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire."

However, lawyers acting on behalf of the 'Toxic' singer were quick to slam the request as "meritless."

Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said in statement : "Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney's work and hard-earned money. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination."