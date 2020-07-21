Britney Spears prefers a ''natural'' makeup look.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker took to social media to admit she had spent ''so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless'' that now she much prefers to wear less makeup and show off her natural beauty.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go .... I mean .... a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless .... I think a natural look is the way to go .... it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better ... !!!! Pssss YES .... I know I'm wearing mascara in this ... !!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old singer - who suffered a much-publicised breakdown in 2007 - revealed she has been working with a fitness coach to arch her back as she believes her lack of confidence has caused her to ''slouch'' so she's doing her best to improve her posture.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Body language is everything! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood .... I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it's quite fun doing them. I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I'm not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!!(sic)''

Britney has also turned to yoga in a bid to help her learn to trust.

She added: ''In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga .... I'm a beginner and it's kind of hard to let go .... learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature .... she's really no joke. She grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside !!!! (sic)''