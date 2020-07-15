Britney Spears' mother wants to be involved in her financial issues.

According to The Blast, Lynne Spears filed a request with Los Angeles County Court on Monday (13.07.20), asking to receive special notice on ''all matters'' related to the 'Toxic' hitmaker's SJB Revocable Trust, which was set up in 2004 to protect the 38-year-old star's assets and look after the futures of her sons, Sean, 13, and 12-year-old Jayden.

It was also established to ''hold and manage her material financial assets during her lifetime, and provide distribution of those assets upon her death.''

Lynne's request comes a year after she also requested special notice of all matters relating to her daughter's conservatorship, which she wasn't previously involved with.

A source said at the time: ''Britney's mother has always wanted to have a position in Britney's conservatorship.

''Her mom has tried at different points over the years to have some sort of say.''

Britney - who has her sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline and is now in a relationship with Sam Asghari - has been under a conservatorship since her highly-publicised meltdown in 2008 and at the same time, she was removed as trustee of SJB Revocable Trust.

The 'Piece of Me' singer's father, Jamie Spears, stepped down as conservator of her estate in September 2019, citing health issues.

He was replaced by her long-term care manager, Jodi Montgomery, who was given Jamie's previous responsibilities including ''the power to restrict or limit visitors by any means, the power to retain caretakers and security for Britney on a 24-hour basis, the power to prosecute civil harassment restraining orders, and the power to communicate with expert medical personnel regarding Britney and to have access to her records''.

In May this year, the conservatorship was extended until the end of the summer, with Jodi authorised to stay in her role until at least 22 August, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic prevented a hearing on the matter to take place.