Britney Spears loves to switch up her hair.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's long-time hairstylist has revealed his client likes to get experimental with the colour and style of her tresses after she debuted a pastel pink look.

Dimitris Giannetos said: “She likes to switch around her hair colour.

“I suggested to try the pink colour because I believe it fits perfect [with] her skin tone and personality.”

Speaking to Page Six Style, Dimitris added: “I’ve been working with Britney for almost five years now, she likes to play with her hair colour and her hair length.

“I’m very honoured she trusts me for all her hair changes.”

Over the years, the naturally blonde star - who infamously shaved her head in 2007 - has had a number of hair styles, from short bobs to lengthy waves and darker shades.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old pop icon recently branded the documentaries about her life and conservatorship battle as "hypocritical".

The 'Me Against The Music' hitmaker appeared to take aim at the latest documentary by the BBC, 'The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship', which aired earlier this month.

And The New York Times' 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary about the conservatorship that she has been living under since 2008, which sparked the #FreeBritney movement.

Although Britney is "deeply flattered" by the attention, Britney slammed such documentaries for doing the "same thing" as the media.

She began in her lengthy Instagram rant in the caption of a video of her dancing: "geez ! ! ! !

2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but i never knew it was gonna be like this ! ! ! ! So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... What can i say ... Im deeply flattered ! ! ! ! These documentaries are so hypocritical ... They criticize the media and then do the same thing ? ? ? ? ? (sic)"

Britney also doesn't appreciate the "most negative and traumatising times" from her past being the "highlight", while she insisted there are many positives to focus on as she listed her plans for the summer.

The '(You Drive Me) Crazy' hitmaker wrapped her post by denying her social media posts are being written by someone else like her former make-up artist Billy Brasfield suggested.

She concluded: "Pssss i dont actually talk to billy b at all so im honestly very confused ! ! ! This is my instagram ! ! ! ! Psssss no paparazzi guy ... I didnt want you and your crew following me around ! ! ! ! (sic)"

Billy had said: "The content is her, but … the words are NOT how she feels."

Meanwhile, Britney previously revealed she “cried for two weeks” following the release of the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary, as she was "embarrassed" by the feature.