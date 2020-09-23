Britney Spears is learning to ''strengthen her womanhood''.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker has been enjoying reading 'The Inner Goddess Makeover' by Tanishka and has taken to social media to share her ''good'' find with her fans.

Taking to Instagram to share her book recommendation, she wrote: ''I promise ... this is a good one ... !!!! It is a workbook that helps you strengthen all aspects of your womanhood .... I've only studied the chapters I think I will most benefit from !!! Hopefully learning these principles will also strengthen my 'Just a Touch of Rose' and 'RED' projects as well (sic)''

Meanwhile, Britney previously admitted she has ''self esteem problems'' and has been working with a fitness coach to arch her back as she believes her lack of confidence has caused her to ''slouch'' so she's doing her best to improve her posture.

She wrote: ''Body language is everything! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood .... I have self esteem problems so I slouch ... These poses help me everyday become stronger and it's quite fun doing them. I feel so different everytime I do it, cause I'm not used to the feeling of my back being out !!!! ... By hanging upside down it opens my back and it enables me to breathe better and to open up. And to feel better. So here I go. (sic)''

And the 38-year-old singer also insisted that ''nothing heals more than the ocean'' and ''Mother Nature''.

She wrote: ''Nothing heals more than the ocean. I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui. It's literally turquoise ... it's unbelievable... In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices .... we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her every time I go to this magical place ..... here I know there is more. (sic)''