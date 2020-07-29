Britney Spears ''got carried away'' with henna.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker took to photo-sharing site Instagram to show off some new temporary inkings on her body to her 25 million followers.

She wrote on Instagram: ''So I got carried away with henna !!!! I think I'm going for a bohemian look in the second picture .... not sure what my hands on my hips are about!!! I guess I'm demanding attention !!!! (sic)''

It comes after Britney revealed she prefers a ''natural'' makeup look.

The singer admitted she had spent ''so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless'' that now she much prefers to wear less makeup and show off her natural beauty.

She wrote on Instagram recently: ''Who would have thunk it ?!?! After all this time in my life I'm just now learning that no makeup is the way to go .... I mean .... a little makeup is fun but after spending so much time in hair and makeup chairs to look flawless .... I think a natural look is the way to go .... it makes you look waaaay younger and so much better ... !!!! Pssss YES .... I know I'm wearing mascara in this ... !!!! (sic)''

Britney - who suffered a much-publicised breakdown in 2007 and is currently embroiled in a battle over her conservatorship - has also turned to yoga in a bid to help her learn to trust.

She added: ''In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga .... I'm a beginner and it's kind of hard to let go .... learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature .... she's really no joke. She grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside !!!! (sic)''