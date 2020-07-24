Britney Spears finds her conservatorship ''frustrating''.

The 'Toxic' singer has been unable to look after her personal or financial affairs since 2008 after suffering a breakdown and her brother Bryan admitted the 38-year-old star has ''always wanted'' the situation to change and to take charge of herself again.

Speaking on the 'As Not Seen on TV' podcast, Bryan said: '' Britney always wanted to get out of [the conservatorship].

''It's very frustrating to have. Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating.''

Britney's dad, Jamie Spears, was originally her conservator but stepped down last September and was replaced by the 'Gimme More' hitmaker's care manager, Jodi Montgomery.

And Bryan revealed the initial decision for the conservatorship was done as a family and he thinks it has been ''a great thing'' for them all.

He said: ''We kind of came together and not everybody agreed with [the conservatorship]; everyone had their own opinion like, 'Maybe we should do it this way or that way.'

But at the end, I think we made the right choice.''

Bryan also admitted he worries about what would happen if Britney suddenly received a new level of independence, claiming she has never had to drive herself anywhere or carry out ''everyday tasks'' for herself.

He said: ''She's been surrounded by a team of people since she was 15, so at what level does everyone just walk away or get reduced?

''I'm sure it's going to be an adjustment.''

A status hearing for the star's conservatorship was supposed to take place on Thursday (23.07.20) but it was cancelled after a group of four people refused to leave a virtual court meeting.

According to TMZ, the judge in charge of the case had been handling a number of non-confidential matters on Zoom before closing the virtual courtroom and asking everyone not involved in Britney's case to leave the call.

The members of the public got off the call but then rejoined and refused to leave, so after two hours, he rescheduled the hearing.