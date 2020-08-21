Britney Spears' conservatorship will continue until at least 2021.

The 38-year-old pop star was placed under a conservatorship in 2008 following her breakdown, and after her attorney recently filed a request on her behalf to ask that her father, Jamie Spears, be permanently removed as her conservator, a judge has now extended the terms of her conservatorship until February next year.

Britney's attorney, Samuel Ingham, was authorised to file a petition no later than September 18 and have it set for hearing on October 14, and the temporary letters of conservatorship were extended until February 1, 2021.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker's father was appointed conservator of her personal affairs when she was placed under the conservatorship in 2008, but temporarily stepped down in 2019 citing health issues, when he was replaced by Jodi Montgomery.

In Britney's filing earlier this week, she insisted she was ''strongly opposed'' to having her dad return as sole conservator and would ''strongly prefer'' for Jodi to stay in the role.

The singer and her attorney stated they would prefer a ''qualified corporate fiduciary'' to take charge of her affairs.

However, a few days after her filing, Jamie also filed documents requesting he and lawyer Andrew Wallet both be reinstated as Britney's conservators.

Jamie has asked that he and Andrew be granted the ''power to obtain all documents and records'' relating to Britney's estate, including ''all contracts, information relating to credit cards, bank statements, estate planning documents, receivables, and any and all powers of attorney.''

Andrew was in charge of the singer's estate before he stepped down in March 2019, six months before Jamie's health related exit.

Meanwhile, Jamie recently branded the #FreeBritney movement - an online campaign calling for the end of the singer's conservatorship after 12 years - ''a joke''.

He shared: ''All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business.''

The 68-year-old patriarch also blasted rumours that he or others have been taking money from the 'Lucky' singer's estate.

He fumed: ''I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?''