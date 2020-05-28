Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been going on bike rides to ''reduce anxiety and stress'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Oops... I Did It Again' hitmaker was only able to do workouts with her beau via FaceTime because she quarantined after a trip home to Louisiana, but now the pair have been reunited and have enjoyed getting fit together again.

Speaking to Jason Kennedy on Instagram Live for 'In The Room', Sam said: ''When we were not together, it was just like when I was on a project or away from her.

''I trained with her for workouts via FaceTime. It went great.''

The 26-year-old fitness model-and-trainer also gushed about how much of a ''natural athlete'' Britney is.

He continued: ''We play a lot of tennis - she's very competitive.

''I think she's trained before to be a professional tennis player.

''That's how good she is. She's a natural athlete.''

Sam added that the pair have also been cycling as it's not only good for physical health, but mental health too.

He said: ''We usually go on a bike ride, something to help reduce anxiety and stress. Something that has solid movement.''

Whilst Sam and the 38-year-old pop superstar have been making the most of the facilities at Britney's home, there's not much they can do in her home gym, as she recently revealed she accidentally burned it down.

The 'Lucky' singer explained via Instagram that she'd only just returned to her home workout station after the blaze which left her with hardly any equipment.

She told fans in a video update: ''Hey, guys! I'm in my gym right now. I haven't been in here for, like, six months, because I burned my gym down unfortunately.

''I had two candles, and yeah, one thing led to another, and I burned it down...''

Fortunately no-one was hurt in the fire.