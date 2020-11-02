Artist:
Song title: Teardrops
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

It seems Bring Me The Horizon have well and truly returned to the comforts of their alt-rock sensibilities with their 2020 single releases, the latest being 'Teardrops' which has an accompanying video so emo that we had to check it wasn't 2007.

Frontman Oli Sykes directed and starred in the video himself, channelling Kurt Cobain while thrashing about in deep water and bathing in what looks to be inky blood. There are also a number of visual references to suicide and addiction as Oli sings about depression and other mental illnesses.

The single is set to appear on the band's new 9-track EP 'Post Human: Survival Horror'; also including previous singles 'Parasite Eve' and 'Obey' featuring Yungblud, which both reached number one in the UK Rock charts. The EP is planned to be one of four of their 'Post Human' project, and even features guest appearances from Babymetal, Nova Twins and Amy Lee.

It comes after last year's successful 'Amo' album, which marked their first forays into the electronic pop world and became their first UK number one. It felt like a strange departure, and even a devastating one for BMTH's most hardcore fans, but rest assured they are back to their metalcore roots now.

