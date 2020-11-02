It seems Bring Me The Horizon have well and truly returned to the comforts of their alt-rock sensibilities with their 2020 single releases, the latest being 'Teardrops' which has an accompanying video so emo that we had to check it wasn't 2007.
Frontman Oli Sykes directed and starred in the video himself, channelling Kurt Cobain while thrashing about in deep water and bathing in what looks to be inky blood. There are also a number of visual references to suicide and addiction as Oli sings about depression and other mental illnesses.
The single is set to appear on the band's new 9-track EP 'Post Human: Survival Horror'; also including previous singles 'Parasite Eve' and 'Obey' featuring Yungblud, which both reached number one in the UK Rock charts. The EP is planned to be one of four of their 'Post Human' project, and even features guest appearances from Babymetal, Nova Twins and Amy Lee.
It comes after last year's successful 'Amo' album, which marked their first forays into the electronic pop world and became their first UK number one. It felt like a strange departure, and even a devastating one for BMTH's most hardcore fans, but rest assured they are back to their metalcore roots now.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.