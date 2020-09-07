Artist:
Song title: Obey ft. Yungblud
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Alternative

Bring Me The Horizon has teamed up with Yungblud for a new single entitled 'Obey'; the second track released from their forthcoming project 'Post Human'. It follows June's 'Parasite Eve'. It's the collaboration we weren't expecting, but we're thrilled to see it come to fruition.

