Bring Me The Horizon were the big winners at the Heavy Music Awards 2021.

The Sheffield born band won both Best Album for their LP 'Post Human: Survival Horror' and Best UK Band at the ceremony, which took place at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town to a capacity crowd of 2,300, making its live return after the coronavirus pandemic.

Accepting their award, frontman Oli Sykes said: "We are so stoked.

"Thank you to the Heavy Music Awards for making all of this possible. It's just the start of a new journey for us, Post Human Chapter 2 is coming very, very soon - we have so much exciting sh*t to unveil in the coming weeks!"

Elsewhere, Wargasm won Best UK Breakthrough Band whilst Rou Reynolds won Best Production for Enter Shikari's 'Nothing is True & Everything is Possible'. Ghostemane won Best International Band.

There was a special award for the Music Venue Trust, who were handed The H presented by Ticketmaster by Frank Turner. The award is handed "to a person or organisation who have made an exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene" and the Trust was awarded this accolade for their work in supporting grass roots organisations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A full list of winners at the Heavy Music Awards 2021 are as follows:

Best Album presented by Amazon Music - Bring Me The Horizon, 'Post Human: Survival Horror'

The H presented by Ticketmaster - Music Venues Trust

Best UK Band presented by Lightwave Productions - Bring Me The Horizon

Best Production - Rou Reynolds, Enter Shikari, 'Nothing is True & Everything is Possible'

Best International Band presented by EMP - Ghostemane

Best UK Breakthrough Band presented by Sharptone Records - Wargasm

Best International Breakthrough Band presented by AfterLive Music - Spiritbox

Best Podcast presented by The Heavy Network - The Downbeat

Best Video - Nova Twins, 'Taxi'

Best Album Artwork - Mattias Adolfsson, Dance Gavin Dance, 'Afterburner'