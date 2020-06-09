Bring Me The Horizon are delaying their new single due to worldwide protests for racial equality.

Although the band had previously announced plans to release 'Parasite Eve' on Wednesday (10.06.20), frontman Oli Sykes has revealed they wouldn't be comfortable taking any kind of spotlight away from the Black Lives Matter movement.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Hello everyone- so as some of you know we were planning on releasing a new track this week.

''But with the incredible movement that is taking place currently we don't feel comfortable releasing & promoting anything that takes the focus off what's important right now.''

The 3-year-old singer is sure the band's fanbase ''will all understand'', and he promised while they won't have to ''wait too long'' for new music, there will be even more in the pipeline after the upcoming release.

He continued: ''I KNOW you will all understand because we have the best fans in the world & I promise you we won't make you wait too long & the good news is more music will be coming soon after P.E too.

''But for now keep fighting the good fight & stay tuned (sic)''

The group - completed by Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Matt Nicholls and Jordan Fish - have been working hard during the coronavirus pandemic as they used the time in lockdown to push on with the follow-up to 2019 album 'amo'.

Taking to Instagram in April, Oli teased: ''S**t is upside down right now... we were working on BMTH8 in the studio and obviously we had to abandon everything.

''We've been isolating since & are all well.. so here's our plan.

''@jordanfish86 and our videographer @brian_c0x are travelling down to Sheffield to isolate with me, we are going to continue to write at home & even record some songs, we have everything we need to create the new record. (sic)''