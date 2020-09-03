Bring Me The Horizon have teamed up with YUNGBLUD on their new single 'Obey'.

The hard rockers have collaborated with the 23-year-old star on their new single, while frontman Oli Sykes directed the music video which sees him battle with the 'Loner' hitmaker as robots.

Reflecting on the track, Oli explained how the inspiration came from the idea that society is so oppressed that people can't even recognise it anymore.

He said: ''We consider ourselves free, but only because the chains are invisible, and we are controlled in ways we don't even want to think about.

''They tell us how to live with a smile on their face, like s*** ain't f***** up, inform us of tragic statistics like it's nothing... it's a weird world.''

YUNGBLUD agreed with the concept, and insisted people should be striving for a world of ''love and equality''.

He added: ''We are being told to conform to a completely outdated idea that we don't relate to or even understand.

''They teach us to turn against each other and to fight against our differences rather than embrace and celebrate them. They try to keep us divided because it makes us weaker.

''Robots follow robots, because they feel nothing at all. But what they don't realise is that to us, to be different is to be free, and a world of f****** love and equality is a world we want to be part of.

''We will rise above the hate and the diversion. We will fight for the world we want to be a part of. We will not obey.''

The new track - which was written by Bring Me The Horizon with production from 'Doom' composer Mick Gordon - is the third track lifted from the band's first EP of the 'Posthuman' series, and it was premiered as Annie Mac's 'Hottest Record' on her BBC Radio 1 show on Tuesday night (02.09.20).