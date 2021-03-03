Brie Larson has hinted that she is "cooking something up" with Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) co-star Tessa Thompson in a social media post.
The pair star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel and Valkyrie respectively and briefly shared the screen in 'Avengers: Endgame' and Brie has taken to social media to hint that they are working on something new.
In response to a Twitter post from a fan who posted an image of the duo, Brie wrote: "We're cooking something up... (sic)."
Brie previously revealed she and her fellow actresses from the Marvel Cinematic Universe had approached Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about making an all-female focused film.
The 31-year-old actress said: "I will say that a lot of female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are together, we want to do this.' What that means, I have no idea. You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something we're really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen."
Brie joined forces with fellow Marvel heroines, such as Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Karen Gillan as Nebula, in an ensemble scene for 'Avengers: Endgame', and admits it was one of her favourite experiences as Captain Marvel.
She recalled: "It was just a great day. To get to be with all of those women for the day and you get this feeling of, like almost this little bit of naughtiness because it's secret and none of us can talk about it - that it felt like we were a part of this coven working together for this goal. And as many people know, a lot of the time women aren't working together. It's kind of been this breath of fresh air for us in our industry that there are more female ensemble films."
