Brie Larson has suggested that "a lot of juicy things are happening" with her upcoming MCU blockbuster 'The Marvels'.
Brie Larson has hinted that "a lot of juicy things are happening" with the 'Captain Marvel' sequel.
The 31-year-old actress is reprising her role as the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick 'The Marvels' and has suggested that fans should be excited for the film, which is slated for release in November 2022.
Brie told SiriusXM's 'Jess Cagle Show': "(There's) so much going on a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about, but boy oh boy is it good. And you're going to be very excited about it."
The 'Kong: Skull Island' star will feature alongside Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and is also delighted to be working with a female director in Nia DaCosta.
Brie said: "She's amazing. She's so awesome. And cool and clear and just the thing I loved about her too, is just, you know, she gave the best pitch.
"She just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled."
The actress admits that it is "pretty surreal" to be working on the Marvel blockbuster.
Brie explained: "It's pretty surreal when you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else: huge sets, huge amount of people on set, a lot of specialist things. It's a really unique experience.
"I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day, because they're building all these insane worlds that no-one else knows about, no-one else gets to see.
"I'm in sets bigger than you can imagine right now and it's really special, and it's super fun and bizarre."
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...