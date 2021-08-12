Brie Larson has hinted that "a lot of juicy things are happening" with the 'Captain Marvel' sequel.

The 31-year-old actress is reprising her role as the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick 'The Marvels' and has suggested that fans should be excited for the film, which is slated for release in November 2022.

Brie told SiriusXM's 'Jess Cagle Show': "(There's) so much going on a lot of really juicy things happening that I cannot say a word about, but boy oh boy is it good. And you're going to be very excited about it."

The 'Kong: Skull Island' star will feature alongside Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan) and is also delighted to be working with a female director in Nia DaCosta.

Brie said: "She's amazing. She's so awesome. And cool and clear and just the thing I loved about her too, is just, you know, she gave the best pitch.

"She just came in, was ready, had such an incredible take on this story and on this film. And I'm so happy that she's guiding this. I'm thrilled."

The actress admits that it is "pretty surreal" to be working on the Marvel blockbuster.

Brie explained: "It's pretty surreal when you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else: huge sets, huge amount of people on set, a lot of specialist things. It's a really unique experience.

"I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day, because they're building all these insane worlds that no-one else knows about, no-one else gets to see.

"I'm in sets bigger than you can imagine right now and it's really special, and it's super fun and bizarre."