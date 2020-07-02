'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson struggles with social anxiety as she admits she is a real ''introvert''.
Brie Larson struggles with social anxiety.
The 'Captain Marvel' star admits she is an ''introvert'' and suffers with asthma and wants to help others by sharing her own story.
Speaking in her YouTube video, she said: ''For me, my baseline has been, I'm an introvert with asthma. Like, that's been my story for myself ... I'm introverted, I'm scared, I have social anxiety. And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, 'Woah, I'm not really that anymore.' And so, from there I found that speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I'm scared of, has just helped me so much.''
And the 30-year-old actress feels she has learned so much for YouTube and is starting her own channel to help inspire and educate others, including having ''deep conversations'' as well as feature an ''anti-racist rhetoric'' and provide ''inclusive content'' with her followers.
She added: ''YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it's been like, how to use my printer, or it's been watching like, how to be a considerate activist. This is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn't mean that there isn't also silly content, that there's ways for me to express myself personally. But, there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content. So, with all that said, the following video is just me getting warmed up and feeling this out and getting to talk with a lot of really brilliant creators.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...