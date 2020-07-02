Brie Larson struggles with social anxiety.

The 'Captain Marvel' star admits she is an ''introvert'' and suffers with asthma and wants to help others by sharing her own story.

Speaking in her YouTube video, she said: ''For me, my baseline has been, I'm an introvert with asthma. Like, that's been my story for myself ... I'm introverted, I'm scared, I have social anxiety. And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, 'Woah, I'm not really that anymore.' And so, from there I found that speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I'm scared of, has just helped me so much.''

And the 30-year-old actress feels she has learned so much for YouTube and is starting her own channel to help inspire and educate others, including having ''deep conversations'' as well as feature an ''anti-racist rhetoric'' and provide ''inclusive content'' with her followers.

She added: ''YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it's been like, how to use my printer, or it's been watching like, how to be a considerate activist. This is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn't mean that there isn't also silly content, that there's ways for me to express myself personally. But, there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content. So, with all that said, the following video is just me getting warmed up and feeling this out and getting to talk with a lot of really brilliant creators.''