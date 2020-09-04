Brie Larson had ''too much anxiety'' to sign up to 'Captain Marvel' at first.
The actress was filming for 'Kong: Skull Island' when she was asked to audition for the Marvel role but she didn't think she would be able to ''handle'' it.
At the time, she had said: ''Oh, I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I could handle that.''
A couple of months later, she was asked about the role again, but pushed it off because she thought it was ''too big'' for her.
She admitted on her YouTube channel: ''I'm too much of an introvert. That's way too big of a thing for me. It was beyond my comprehension.''
However, when she finished filming the Kong movie, she decided to meet with Marvel and was ''very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt very progressive.''
Brie previously admitted she struggles with social anxiety.
She said: ''For me, my baseline has been, I'm an introvert with asthma. Like, that's been my story for myself ... I'm introverted, I'm scared, I have social anxiety. And through, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that like kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, 'Woah, I'm not really that anymore.' And so, from there I found that speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I'm scared of, has just helped me so much.''
The 30-year-old actress started her own YouTube channel to help inspire and educate others, including having ''deep conversations'' as well as feature an ''anti-racist rhetoric'' and provide ''inclusive content'' with her followers.
She added: ''YouTube has been a place that I have learned so much. Whether it's been like, how to use my printer, or it's been watching like, how to be a considerate activist. This is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter. It doesn't mean that there isn't also silly content, that there's ways for me to express myself personally. But, there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content. So, with all that said, the following video is just me getting warmed up and feeling this out and getting to talk with a lot of really brilliant creators.''
