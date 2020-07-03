Brie Larson has revealed how she accidentally found herself in Kylie Jenner's Met Gala selfie.

The 30-year-old Oscar winner was washing her hands in the bathroom at the star-studded event in 2017 when Kylie, her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West and a bevy of famous pals swept in and began preparing for their epic selfie.

Speaking to host Sean Evans on 'Hot Ones', Brie - who is asthmatic - explained: ''Oh my gosh! So, the Met Ball bathroom is pretty notorious. It's, like, where all the cool kids hang out. I had been to Met Ball like three times and I had never gone to the bathroom because sometimes people smoke in there.

''My goal was to get in and out as quick as possible. I was trying to hold my breath as much as I could in there because I didn't want to deal with the smoke.''

As Kylie and her pals began preparing for the selfie, Brie panicked about being in a picture with celebrities she didn't know but eventually grinned awkwardly for the snap.

She said: ''One of the people from the photo turned to me and was like, 'You need to chill and just be here'.

''And I was like, 'Okay!' I smiled [for the selfie] in a way that was like, 'I'm panicked because I don't know if I'm in this or not. I am truly here only because I washed my hands.

'Is my publicist going to be upset about this? Like, I don't know any of these people'. By the time I walked back to my chair it was done. It had happened and I don't hate it. I think it's pretty funny.''