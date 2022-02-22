Brie Larson has teased that 'The Marvels' has a "bonkers" script and praised the work of director Nia DaCosta.
Brie Larson has suggested that the script for 'The Marvels' is "bonkers".
The 32-year-old star will reprise her role as Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick – the sequel to the 2019 movie 'Captain Marvel' – and has claimed that viewers can expect a wild ride with the film.
Brie told Uproxx: "I feel it's like, I wish I could talk about. I can talk about my feelings around it. I can say that... I can't say enough about how incredible our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honour it was to work with her, what an immense talent she is, how much I just feel like she's the future.
"And I could also say that, when I read the script for the first time, I couldn't believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers."
The 'Kong: Skull Island' actress believes that the upcoming movie, which is slated for release in February 2023, demonstrates Marvel's ability of reinvention.
Brie shared: "And it's the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent. They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films. And they're not afraid to go there. So I'm super excited about what we did.
"I think there are some huge personal achievements of mine that I'm really excited about sharing, but you know, it's fun to have a bit of a secret. And it's fun to know that, when this film comes out, people are going to be delighted. And I get to keep that to myself for a little bit longer."
