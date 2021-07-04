Hollywood star Brie Larson is now preparing to focus her attention on acting.
Brie Larson is returning to her "first job".
The 31-year-old actress has announced she is stepping back from her YouTube channel to refocus her attention on her acting career.
The Hollywood star - who has just celebrated her one-year anniversary as a vlogger - said: "I did not think that I would hit the one year mark on this, to be honest.
"I started this channel because I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal."
Brie's weekly videos are now set to stop, as she hinted at a busy filming schedule over the coming weeks and months.
The actress told her YouTube subscribers: "At this exact time, I'm gonna have to slow down on this. I can't keep up with doing videos weekly.
"I gotta go back to my job, my first job - my acting job."
Despite this, Brie promised to return to the platform, and she thanked her fans for their support over the last year.
The award-winning actress - who has starred in films such as 'Captain Marvel' and 'Avengers: Endgame' - said: "I had fun. I have got to do things that I never would have done otherwise, prioritise things that are fun and enjoyable.
"There were so many great moments, and I got to meet so many great people ... Thank you for joining me on this journey. I hope that you found some joy in them, because I found a lot in joy in making them."
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
There's a lot to look forward to in the first summer month of 2021, including lawn tennis, World Music Day and a whole raft of new and exciting...
There are quite a few terrific moments in this true story, based on the memoir...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
Basically a 90-minute shoot-out, there isn't a lot to this movie. British filmmaker Ben Wheatley...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
One of the most extraordinary films of the year, this drama cleverly weaves in events...
A young woman and her 5-year-old son Jack live together in a confined, sound-proofed room...
Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut with a script that feels like a much-extended...
Amy enjoys her life in the big city with her comfortable apartment, wacky friends and...
With a strangely simplistic screenplay by William Monahan (The Departed), director Rupert Wyatt and his...
Jim Bennett is an English professor at a college and he's also always been one...