Nikki and Brie Bella made each other feel ''safe and supported'' growing up.

The 'Bella Twins' stars admitted it was great being one half of a twin when they were navigating their childhood and their teenage years as they felt they always had someone to look to and it spurred them on to follow their dreams.

Brie said: ''I feel like early on we had each other. And so it was such a way for us to kind of feel safe and supported ... We never took no for an answer. We turned all the noes into yeses, all the negatives into positives, and we knew through blood, sweat and tears we were gonna make it happen.''

And the 36-year-old professional wrestler is so used to being compared to her twin sister Nikki but they have had very ''different'' stories.

Brie added: ''We've been compared our whole lives. Even though we do everything together, whether it's business or, you know, tag partners in the ring, the one thing is, is our stories are different. We're individuals and our different stories is what made us both strong women.''

The twins are both expecting children, and are due to give birth within days of one another. Brie is pregnant with her second child, a sibling for three-year-old daughter Birdie, who she has with fellow wrestler Daniel Bryan, whilst Nikki is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

Speaking about the time they found out they were both expecting, Brie shared to DailyMailTV in a joint interview with her sister Nikki: ''It's actually crazy because we both were so shocked and we literally found out two days from each other.''