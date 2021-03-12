Nikki and Brie Bella both lost their eyelashes when they were breastfeeding their newborn sons.
Nikki and Brie Bella lost their eyelashes while breastfeeding.
The 'Total Bellas' twins both gave birth last year and experienced a "bizarre" moment during their postpartum journey, when they both lost hair in the same spots and witnessed their eyelashes falling out.
Speaking to People, Brie - who has seven-month-old Buddy and three-year-old Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan - said: "I did warn Nicole, I'm like, 'When you breastfeed, for some reason, you lose a lot of hair, especially on the sides.' I go, 'Your hair grows fast, but you also lose it in these two spots.'"
Nikki - who has eight-month-old Matteo with fiance Artem Chigvintsev - added: "And the eyelashes."
Brie, 37, first realised her eyelashes began falling out when she welcomed her daughter in 2017 but they soon began to grow again when she stopped breastfeeding.
She continued: "It happened to me with Birdie and then literally the day I stopped breastfeeding, it just stopped. It's bizarre. And it happened in the exact same spot to Nicole."
After hearing her sister's experience, Nikki was able to prepare for her postpartum journey by following a prenatal routine which she continued after welcoming her son.
And though she's noticed her hair has become thicker, Nikki hasn't been able to prevent her eyelashes from falling out.
She explained: "I still do a prenatal every day and someone told me, 'Stick with your prenatal every day while breastfeeding.' So I'm really good with that.
"I feel like my hair's just thick, but then it does have those spots around that just are kind of missing, and then my eyelashes are gone. I look at Matteo's eyelashes and I'm like, 'You took mommy's eyelashes.'"
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.