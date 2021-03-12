Nikki and Brie Bella lost their eyelashes while breastfeeding.

The 'Total Bellas' twins both gave birth last year and experienced a "bizarre" moment during their postpartum journey, when they both lost hair in the same spots and witnessed their eyelashes falling out.

Speaking to People, Brie - who has seven-month-old Buddy and three-year-old Birdie with husband Daniel Bryan - said: "I did warn Nicole, I'm like, 'When you breastfeed, for some reason, you lose a lot of hair, especially on the sides.' I go, 'Your hair grows fast, but you also lose it in these two spots.'"

Nikki - who has eight-month-old Matteo with fiance Artem Chigvintsev - added: "And the eyelashes."

Brie, 37, first realised her eyelashes began falling out when she welcomed her daughter in 2017 but they soon began to grow again when she stopped breastfeeding.

She continued: "It happened to me with Birdie and then literally the day I stopped breastfeeding, it just stopped. It's bizarre. And it happened in the exact same spot to Nicole."

After hearing her sister's experience, Nikki was able to prepare for her postpartum journey by following a prenatal routine which she continued after welcoming her son.

And though she's noticed her hair has become thicker, Nikki hasn't been able to prevent her eyelashes from falling out.

She explained: "I still do a prenatal every day and someone told me, 'Stick with your prenatal every day while breastfeeding.' So I'm really good with that.

"I feel like my hair's just thick, but then it does have those spots around that just are kind of missing, and then my eyelashes are gone. I look at Matteo's eyelashes and I'm like, 'You took mommy's eyelashes.'"