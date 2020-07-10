Nikki and Brie Bella's mother is doing much ''better''.

The wrestling twins have given a health update on their mom Kathy as she recovers from an operation to remove a ''mass'' on her brain stem.

Nikki wrote on Instagram: ''Have had two amazing visits with my Mom ... Her balance and walking has gotten better. Her speech has gotten better. Even though her face hasn't yet, with all of your love, support and prayers you have given her so much hope and strength to have a full recovery! I can't ever thank you all enough for that!! Gigi you got this! We love you so incredibly much!!! (sic)''

It comes after Brie and Nikki revealed their mother is ''on the road to recovery'' following her brain surgery.

She said: ''She is now on the road to recovery, which will be about six months to a year. We had a great conversation with her, and it's been so nice just to like see our mom be our mom again. She's very beat up, she has a long road, but we're just so happy that she has light at the end of the tunnel.''

The former wrestling stars also explained why their mother needed surgery, as they said Kathy was diagnosed with Bell's palsy four months ago, but after her ''whole face went numb'', doctors discovered she actually had a spot on her brain.

Brie added: ''Four months ago, our mother was diagnosed with Bell's palsy or, at least, they thought it was Bell's palsy. Majority of her face was paralysed ... It was her left side. You saw it a lot in her eye and her mouth and her forehead. And then, a couple weeks ago, my mom woke up, her face was more paralysed. Her whole face went numb, she was extremely dizzy, she couldn't taste. They did an MRI and they saw a mass on our mother's brain stem as big as a blueberry.''