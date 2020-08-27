Nikki and Brie Bella were ''right next to each other'' in hospital when they gave birth to their sons.

The 36-year-old identical twins each welcomed a baby boy within one day of each other just a few weeks ago, and Brie - who's son Buddy was born on August 1 and is her second child with husband Daniel Bryan after three-year-old daughter Birdie - has revealed she was able to see her sister Nikki after she gave birth, because they were only one room away from each other in the hospital.

Nikki welcomed her son, Matteo, one day before Brie on July 31, and came with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev to see Brie, who couldn't get out of bed because she was recovering from having a C-section.

Brie recalled: ''We're lucky because [our hospital rooms] were right next to each other and I was just like, 'My sister and I have been quarantined together and we're identical twins. Can she come in?' They said, 'Okay, in the middle of the night, we'll bring her, Artem and Matteo.'

''Because I had a [cesarean] section and couldn't get out of bed, they came in the middle of the night, around midnight. It was really emotional to see them and to just see her holding a baby.''

The 'Total Bellas' stars also admitted they felt overwhelmed when they saw each other for the first time following their births, especially as it was Nikki's first baby.

Brie added: ''I was like, 'What?!' Like, 'That's my sister.' We just sat on the bed and she held Buddy and I held Matteo and we were just chatting.''

And Nikki revealed the moment was ''so special''.

She told People magazine in a joint interview: ''It was so special. It was so cute because seeing Buddy I immediately was like, 'Oh my gosh, that Bryan's mini.'

''But he had these dimples and it brought me back to when I saw Birdie. It was weird, though, for me to see my sister with a son, because I'm just so used to Bird. It was almost like reliving our labor again. Like, 'Whoa, look at this baby.' ''