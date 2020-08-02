Brie Bella has welcomed a baby boy.

The professional wrestler and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their son into the world on August 1st and took to social media to share the happy news.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: ''It's a BOY!!! 8-1-2020 ... We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!! (sic)''

Brie and Daniel have yet to announce the baby's name.

Meanwhile, Brie previously insisted she is ''trying not to put pressure'' on herself as she nears her due date.

She said: ''Birdie came in through an emergency C-section, so I was really disappointed. I definitely got over it because I looked at the bigger picture: my baby is alive and healthy. And I can't ask for more than that. But I'm trying not to put pressure on this pregnancy because this is my last shot. You know, I'm only having two kids, and I really do want to have a vaginal birth. I wanna, like, push the baby out and then hold it. I don't wanna be cut open. Which is fine if I am, but I'm not trying to have high hopes because I don't want to be let down.''

It is likely Brie welcomed the baby via c-section, as she previously revealed she's made an appointment for August 1.

Speaking before the birth, she explained: ''I've been having a lot of Braxton Hicks [contractions] - a lot a lot - during the day and through the night. Just the stomach has been tightening a lot.

''So I'm like, gosh, is my body really starting to prepare for labor? And will I go in early? It was just crazy because Nicole and I were looking at each other, like, if we go full-term - because I have a scheduled C-section for August 1; I can't hold the baby longer than that - we only have two appointments left.''