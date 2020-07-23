Brie Bella is ''trying not to put pressure'' on herself as she nears her due date.

The 36-year-old former wrestler is set to welcome her second child into the world in the coming weeks, and has said that whilst she's desperate to ''have a vaginal birth'' after welcoming three-year-old daughter Birdie via C-section, she's trying not to get her hopes up just in case she's ''let down''.

Brie - who has Birdie and her impending arrival with her husband Daniel Bryan - said: ''Birdie came in through an emergency C-section, so I was really disappointed. I definitely got over it because I looked at the bigger picture: my baby is alive and healthy. And I can't ask for more than that.

''But I'm trying not to put pressure on this pregnancy because this is my last shot. You know, I'm only having two kids, and I really do want to have a vaginal birth. I wanna, like, push the baby out and then hold it. I don't wanna be cut open. Which is fine if I am, but I'm not trying to have high hopes because I don't want to be let down.''

And Brie's twin sister Nikki - who is also expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev - echoed her concerns about surgery, but said she was ''open to changes and possibilities''.

She responded: ''Goodness, from where we're at right now - you and I going into labor, not knowing the birth plan that's gonna be handed to us, dealing with COVID-19, an election year, so many things - I think we all need to be open to changes and possibilities. We all need to let go of expectations because we don't know what tomorrow's gonna bring.''

But Brie is growing increasingly worried about needing to have another C-section, as she's made an appointment for August 1 so is hoping she goes into labour and delivers her tot naturally before then.

Speaking on 'The Bellas Podcast', she explained: ''I've been having a lot of Braxton Hicks [contractions] - a lot a lot - during the day and through the night. Just the stomach has been tightening a lot. So I'm like, gosh, is my body really starting to prepare for labor? And will I go in early?

''It was just crazy because Nicole and I were looking at each other, like, if we go full-term - because I have a scheduled C-section for August 1; I can't hold the baby longer than that - we only have two appointments left.''