Brie Bella is ''dying'' to get back in the gym.

The 36-year-old former wrestler and her husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their son Buddy into the world last month and the brunette beauty is hoping doctors will soon give her the all-clear to start exercising again as she is keen to lose ''about 13lbs'' to get back to her pre-pregnancy weight.

Brie - who also has three-year-old Birdie with her spouse - said on her Instagram Story: ''Today I am five weeks postpartum and I have one more week until hopefully I'm cleared to work out. I've been dying to work out - it's been killing me.''

And Brie is looking forward to trying some different workout regimes, and urged fans to send her tips.

She added: ''Someone told me yesterday that I could do 30 minutes of hardcore walking on a treadmill, so I'm gonna try that, but if there's any other stuff, DM me.

''I'm dying to figure out some good tricks.

''I'm really feeling it. I want to get in shape and I miss the gym, so let's do this.''

The 'Total Bellas' star recently admitted she had felt ''really nervous'' that Buddy would be ''wild'' because Birdie had been such a calm baby, but she's relieved that her fears have been unfounded so far.

She said: ''Buddy loves kicking.

''I actually was really nervous, because everyone's like, 'If you have a good baby, you're going to have a really bad one.' I was like, 'Well, Birdie was so good. So here comes my wild one.' He's calmer than what Birdie was.''

In fact, Brie thinks that she and her twin sister Nikki - who gave birth to son Matteo on July 31 - are actually more ''wild'' than their kids.

She said: ''[Both babies] are calm and patient. We're the wild ones and very feisty.

''Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini.''