Nikki and Brie Bella's mother has successfully undergone brain surgery.

The former WWE stars revealed on Tuesday (30.06.20) that Kathy Laurinaitis was to go under the knife, and they are feeling relieved the operation went well, even though it took longer than expected, as their mom could have died without it.

Nikki said on Instagram: ''It took a lot longer than expected, but it's because the doctors really wanted to make sure that everything was taken out, because if we didn't catch this, it actually could have been fatal.

''So grateful to God and her angels that we ended up finding this, that we had amazing surgeons and that she had a very successful surgery. Now, my mom's on the road to recovery.

''Thank you all so much for your prayers, your love, sending light. It truly helped our Gigi and Gato today... you all are our rocks, and we are grateful for all you Bella Army.''

The twins - who are both pregnant - also thanked their fans for their messages of support.

Appearing alongside Nikki on her own Instagram account, Brie said: ''Hey everyone. So, we know you guys have all been saying prayers and been thinking about Mama Bella.

''So, we wanted to update you all that she just got out of surgery, and she's in recovery.

''The surgery was successful, and now, she's able to start her journey of recovery. So, thank you all for all the text messages, DMS, all the comments, everything. You have no idea how much that means to her.

The 36-year-old reality stars had previously explained Kathy needed surgery after doctors discovered a ''mass on her brain stem''.

Brie wrote on her Instagram account: ''Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn't have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem ....

''couldn't sleep because I was praying all night. She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today ... Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis (sic)''

Whilst Nikki shared: ''Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way ...

''Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralysing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today. She's loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!! (sic)''