Brian Wilson says The Beach Boys and Beatles have "always" shared a "mutual love and respect".

The 'God Only Knows' hitmaker - who has named 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Brand' as his favourite ever album - revealed the two legendary bands had a close bond.

Asked to name his favourite record of all time, he told Mojo magazine: "I'd have to say 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band'.

"Obviously, I love The Beatles and we have always had a mutual love and respect for each other.

"They say that it was birthed from hearing 'Pet Sounds'... I don't know... but I just love that album."

The 79-year-old star was also asked which musician - beside himself - he has wanted to be, and he admitted it was a tough one to answer.

He said: "That's a hard question... I'd have to put Elton John at the top of that list because of his voice and he is great on piano. I admire him as a person too."

And he had further praise for the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker when the publication asked him for his favourite "Saturday night record".

He added: "Anything rock 'n' roll is a great Saturday night record, all kinds. I can't really pin one down... how about 'Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting'?

"That's a good one from Elton."

Brian is loving his rock music at the moment, and he's eyeing up making an album in that genre in as his next project.

He revealed: "I've been wanting to make a rock 'n' roll album for years and years. I have some ideas, so hopefully I'll be able to do that one next.

"My favourite rock 'n' roll band to listen to are The Rolling Stones. They are always my go-to rock 'n' roll band. I love them so much."