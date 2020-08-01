Brian McKnight has seemingly confirmed Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have welcomed their second child.

The 38-year-old actress and her husband Justin Timberlake - who already have five-year-old son Silas together - were reported to have welcomed a second tot in secret earlier this month, although neither of the pair have confirmed the news or even spoken about Jessica's pregnancy.

However, 51-year-old singer Brian has confirmed the news to Hollywood Life, saying on Friday (31.07.20) that the couple recently ''had a new baby''.

The news of the tot's rumoured arrival was first revealed two weeks ago, when a friend of Jessica's mother, Kimberly Conroe Biel, claimed Kimberly had been staying with her daughter so she could witness the baby's birth.

Kimberly's friend was also reported to have said the new arrival is another baby boy.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Justin - who married Jessica in 2012 - recently said he has ''become a mess'' since he became a father.

Asked what makes him cry, he said: ''I'm a softie, man. Watching your son learn the smallest thing can bring you to that place, for sure. I have become a mess since I became a father.''

In recent years, the 'Trolls' star has become a family man, and is now ''picky'' about the projects he takes on so that he can justify working away from his wife and son.

He added: ''I always want to continue to be inspired.

''At this point in my life, I can be picky about the projects I'm going to work on.

''I choose wisely because I know it takes a lot of time to do the type of work that I want to do, whether it's making music or a film - or both in the case of 'Trolls World Tour'.

''That time takes you away from your family, so it had better be something really, really inspiring.''