Former Westlife star Brian McFadden thinks his Boyzlife bandmate Keith Duffy could reunite with Boyzone for the band's 30th anniversary in 2023.
Brian McFadden thinks Boyzone could return for their 30th anniversary.
In recent years, the former Westlife star has teamed up with Keith Duffy on their Boyzlife project and although the duo are releasing their album 'Strings Attached' on Friday (17.07.20), he thinks there's still a chance the 'No Matter What' hitmakers could have a reunion in 2023.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's 16 years since I left Westlife so, for me, rejoining won't happen.
''But for Boyzone... the boys have been together for 25 years.
''Though Keith and I are doing this and Ronan Keating is doing his solo thing, if the opportunity comes up for the boys to get together - there is going to be a 30-year anniversary in a few years - you can never say never.''
At the moment though, Keith isn't thinking about a Boyzone reunion after the band - completed by Ronan, Michael Graham and Shane Lynch - revealed their split in 2018.
Now, he's focused on BoyzLife, and the duo have been working on some new material.
He said: ''With lockdown, we're miles ahead where we were hoping to be for the new album. Boyzlife has gone from strength to strength. We've moved mountains.
''We're pinching ourselves to be given this opportunity again in our forties to get on stage.''
When it comes to 'Strings Attached', the pair have relished the chance to give Westlife and Boyzone hits a new twist with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Keith added: ''It made it very easy, the fact we had so many Number One singles to choose from. 'You Needed Me' (from 1999) was always our first choice, the song we were both excited about.''
