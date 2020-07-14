Brian McFadden is delaying his wedding until 2022.

The 40-year-old singer got engaged to Danielle Parkinson last year and they originally planned to tie the knot in 2021, but have decided to push the date back by another 12 months because so many of their friends who had planned to wed this summer will now have to wait another year too.

Speaking to OK! magazine, he said: ''We were talking about getting married next year but five weddings that we were supposed to go to this summer have been moved to the summer of 2021.

''I think we're going to wait until 2022 for our wedding. When Danielle and I get married, we want to take some time together afterwards, we don't want to try and be squeezing it in between shows.

''It's lucky for us that we hadn't made any solid plans and we hadn't set an exact date.''

The Boyzlife singer - who has daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with ex-wife Kerry Katona - has been spending his time in lockdown trying for a baby with his fiancée.

Brian admits it has been a ''lot of fun'' so far even if they haven't made a baby yet.

He said: ''We're still having a lot of fun and we're still trying! We'd still like to have two children but we'd love as many as we can.''

And Brian has also used the extended time at home to overhaul his diet and is seeing the benefits already.

He said: ''Danielle and I have been doing a vegan-type diet. I was 103kg when we started and now I'm 91kg, so it's been good for my health. Danielle doesn't really drink so taking alcohol out of it has made it easier. The first few weeks I was having a bottle of wine every night because lockdown felt like a holiday.''