Brian May is determined to make new music despite his recent health scare, as he says he's managed to ''crawl'' to his home studio.
Brian May is determined to make new music despite his recent health scare.
The Queen rocker was rushed to hospital last month after suffering a heart attack which left him needing three stents fitted to clear blocked arteries, and came not long after he ''ripped'' his gluteus maximus while gardening.
And although he's still ''recovering slowly'' from his injuries, Brian has vowed to carry on rocking, and has managed to ''crawl'' his way to his home studio to work on new music.
Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, he said: ''I'm still crawling around the house on my hands and knees - not very rock star like. I actually managed to get to the music room. Hopefully one day I'll be functional and we'll do some great stuff.''
Meanwhile, Brian recently revealed how grateful he was to have received kind messages of support following his health battle.
In a video posted to social media, the 72-year-old musician said: ''I'm overwhelmed and really more touched by the torrent of love and support that's come back at me after all the coverage in the press, I really didn't expect all that.
''As you can see I'm OK. My email box and everything else is so full of incredible messages, I will never be able to thank you all individually, so let me please at least thank you all here.
''This is going to sound really strange but I sort of feel like I died and yet I was able to come to the funeral and see all the tributes.''
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' hitmaker had previously explained his heart attack was ''small'', but lasted 40 minutes.
Whilst discussing his gardening injury, he said: ''I was shocked, I thought I was a healthy guy. Everyone says I've got a great blood pressure and I keep fit, I bike, good diet.
''I had - in the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside - I had a small heart attack. I say small, it's not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Shot in 1986 and only just now remastered for release in the West, this documentary...