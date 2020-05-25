Rock legend Brian May has been told he suffered a heart attack after a ''bizarre'' gardening injury.
Brian May suffered a heart attack after injuring himself in his garden.
The 72-year-old musician was taken to hospital after tearing a muscle whilst gardening last month - but his health situation turned out to be much more serious than he initially thought.
In an Instagram video, the rock star explained: ''I had an MRI and yes, I did have a rip in my gluteus maximus. It's so easy to make a connection, there's a rip there so that must be the cause of the pain, end of story. And no other tests were done.
''Now, a week later I'm still in agony. I mean real agony. I wanted to jump at some points. I could not believe the pain. And people are saying, 'That's not like a ripped muscle', so eventually I had another MRI.
''But this one I had one of the lower spine and sure enough we would discover that I had a compressed sciatic nerve, quite severely compressed, which is why I felt like someone had been putting a screwdriver in my back the entire time. It was excruciating ...
''So that's one side of the story, and I'm a lot better now. I'm free of that terrible pain that actually destroys your mind ...''
However, the medics subsequently made an even more surprising discovery.
Brian said: ''The rest of the story is a little more bizarre.
''I was shocked, I thought I was a healthy guy. Everyone says I've got a great blood pressure and I keep fit, I bike, good diet.
''I had - in the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside - I had a small heart attack. I say small, it's not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Shot in 1986 and only just now remastered for release in the West, this documentary...