Queen rocker Brian May has been ordered to stay off his feet after tearing his gluteus maximus while gardening.
Brian May has been left in ''relentless'' pain after damaging his butt while gardening.
The Queen rocker paid a visit to hospital and was ordered to stay off his feet to recover after tearing his gluteus maximus - the main muscle of the hip that forms the buttocks - ''to shreds'' while pushing himself too hard at home.
Sharing a photo on Instagram in which his face was partially-covered with a mask, he wrote: ''Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn't get me yet - thank God. Hope you're all keeping extra-safe out there.
''A decision to relax controls doesn't suddenly make the danger go away.
''But me ?? Yes, I've been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening.
''So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself.
''Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won't be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless.(sic)''
The 72-year-old musician told fans he was going to ''go dark'' from social media and take a ''complete'' break at home.
He said: ''So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don't send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I'll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri (sic)''
Despite his pledge to take a break, at the time of writing, Brian has since shared three additional Instagram posts.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Shot in 1986 and only just now remastered for release in the West, this documentary...