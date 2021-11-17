Brian Cox will make his directorial debut on the film 'Glenrothan', which is described as a "love letter" to the actor's native Scotland.
Brian Cox will make his directorial debut on 'Glenrothan'.
The 'Succession' actor will also star in the movie, which is described as a "love letter" to the star's native Scotland and is set against the backdrop of a thriving whisky distillery town in the Highlands.
The film tells the story of two estranged brothers reuniting in the land of their birth. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother's funeral when – after a violent exchange with their father – the younger of the two left their Highland home for the US.
Forty years later the brothers finally reunite, back on Scottish soil and in the village that houses the family business – the Glenrothan Distillery.
'Glenrothan' has been created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton, who has co-written the script with Jeff Murphy. It is described as a story of family, forgiveness and the bonding alchemy of whisky.
Brian, 75, said: "'Glenrothan' is my homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country, where vibrancy and majesty of the land is expressed through passion and desire – balance by the Scot's deep-rooted humour and grasp of the absurd.
"I want to make a film, which combines all the elements, to show my own deep love for the homeland."
Lionsgate UK's head of development Emma Berkofsky is developing the film with Nevision's creative director Neil Zeiger, who will also produce.
Zeiger explained: "'Glenrothan' was conceived with Brian in mind.
"Without question he is one of the most powerful actors of his generation. However, having worked with him in front of the camera, I knew that his extensive knowledge and vision would elevate the film even further were he to also direct the movie."
Berkofsky added: "We loved the idea of Brian making a film about two estranged brothers forced to come together to save the family whisky distillery. It's a heartwarming story which shows it's never too late to make amends – we couldn't be more excited to bring his vision to the big screen."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Brian Cox gets the role of a lifetime in this warm comedy about living life...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
With its heart in the right place, this charming British football drama overcomes a script...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Finely detailed acting and stylish direction are somewhat undermined by a script that can't resist...
Will Ferrell's funniest movie in years, this is a silly comedy with a terrible sentimental...
Prior to the unopposed congressman Cam Brady's fifth term election, two affluent CEOs decide enough...
Actor-director Fiennes sets Shakespeare's military tragedy in a modern-day war setting, which gives it a...
Caius Marcus is a brilliant Roman general who is hailed as 'the hero of Rome',...