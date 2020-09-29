Brian Cox started smoking marijuana at the age of 50, and thinks the drug is ''wasted on the young'' as he says it's a much better experience at an older age.
Brian Cox started smoking marijuana at the age of 50.
The 74-year-old actor believes the drug - which is legal in several states in the US, including California - is ''wasted on the young'', as he thinks it's much more beneficial when used in a ''medicinal'' form for older people.
He said: ''I didn't smoke marijuana until I was 50. That was the first time I took it. And I haven't stopped.
''It's like motorcycle riding. It's sort of wasted on the young ... I came to motorcycle riding when I was quite old. And the same with drugs. I was very ambitious. I didn't want anything to get in the way and I was very suspicious.
''It was when I got to 50 and I thought, 'God I need a rest. I need a break. I need something that will turn me off at the end of the day.' And of course, that's perfect. And it's something I still indulge in. I now have medical marijuana because I'm of such an age that I can do that.''
And whilst the 'Succession' star was nervous about trying drugs when he was younger, he insists he won't ''protect'' his younger children - Orson, 18, and Torin, 15, whom he has with his wife Nicole Ansari-Cox - from making their own mistakes.
Brian - who also has Alan and Margaret from his marriage to Caroline Burt - explained: ''My thing is not to protect them. I differ from my wife in that. I just think, having lived through failure as a child, big time, and scholastic failure, I get driven by the fact that I should be responsible and I should set them boundaries and all that stuff. I'm hopeless. I'm useless at all that.
''And I also feel that children should be allowed to fail. You only really learn from failing and, of course, that is the story of my career. And it's through my failures that I learnt. Through the things that I didn't quite achieve that I learnt. How do I get over that hump? How do I negotiate the next bit of that?''
The actor also says he won't be retiring any time soon, as he doesn't want a ''dusty death''.
Speaking on the 'David Tennant Does A Podcast With...' podcast, he said: ''I think slowing down is the way to a dusty death. I think you go until you drop. I don't want to slow down. I think we just go on. As long as we're not avaricious about it, as long as we're not destroying the world ... I feel good.''
'David Tennant Does A Podcast With...' is available on Apple, Spotify and all podcast providers.
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Brian Cox gets the role of a lifetime in this warm comedy about living life...
If you could change absolutely anything in the world, what would it be? This is...
With its heart in the right place, this charming British football drama overcomes a script...
Ryan is a former soldier who finds himself in the back of a truck with...
With a premise that feels almost Inception-like, this brainy thriller plays around with memories in...
That A-list cast of "retired, extremely dangerous" spies is back, coasting through another amiable but...
Finely detailed acting and stylish direction are somewhat undermined by a script that can't resist...
Will Ferrell's funniest movie in years, this is a silly comedy with a terrible sentimental...
Prior to the unopposed congressman Cam Brady's fifth term election, two affluent CEOs decide enough...
Actor-director Fiennes sets Shakespeare's military tragedy in a modern-day war setting, which gives it a...
Caius Marcus is a brilliant Roman general who is hailed as 'the hero of Rome',...