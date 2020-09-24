'Succession' star Brian Cox has backed 'Harry Potter' author Jk Rowling after she was accused of making anti-trans comments earlier this year.
Brian Cox has defended Jk Rowling from accusations that she made anti-trans comments.
The 'Succession' actor has thrown his support behind the 'Harry Potter' author, who sparked controversy on Twitter earlier this year by implying that only women menstruate in response to an article.
Brian admitted that he asked his son what had happened as he'd been away when Rowling made her comments.
The 74-year-old actor explained: ''I kept saying, 'So what happened?'. He said, 'Well, she believes women menstruate.
''That's what they do, don't they?' He said, 'Well, people don't like that,' and you go, 'Oh for Christ's sake!''
Rowling's Tweets were considered to be transphobic and were criticised by 'Harry Potter' stars and fan sites and Brian admits that he hates cancel culture.
He told Reader's Digest magazine: ''Call something what it is, as opposed to something you think it should be. And it is - it's the cancel culture. I keep well away from it.''
Rowling sparked the backlash in June by taking aim at a headline, which read: ''Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.''
The author wrote: '''People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?''
She was recently defended by 'Harry Potter' actor Robbie Coltrane who revealed that he didn't think her comments were ''offensive''.
The 70-year-old star - who played Rubeus Hagrid in the film series - said: ''I don't think what she said was offensive really.
''I don't know why but there's a whole Twitter generation of people who hang around waiting to be offended. They wouldn't have won the war, would they?
''That's me talking like a grumpy old man, but you just think, 'Oh, get over yourself. Wise up, stand up straight and carry on.'''
