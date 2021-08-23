Brian Cox and Sinqua Walls are to star in and executive produce 'Mending the Line'.

The pair have boarded the new drama from director Joshua Caldwell both in front of and behind the camera with production set to begin later this month in Montana.

The story follows a young soldier (Walls) who is injured in Afghanistan and meets a Vietnam veteran (Cox) at the hospital. The veteran teaches the younger man how to fly fish in a bid to help the soldier cope with the physical and emotional trauma of his injuries.

Stephen Cameilo has written the script for the new movie with Carl Effenson, Kelly McKendry and Scott MacLeod producing with Caldwell and Cameilo. Mark Comora, Kyle David Crosby and Roger Goff will executive produce with Cox and Walls.

Joshua said: "With 'Mending the Line', Stephen has scripted a beautiful story about overcoming trauma and the healing power of fly fishing – a subject matter very close to my own heart.

"The film has a rich tapestry of emotion, and I'm excited to be working with Brian and Sinqua to bring these wonderful characters to life."

Brian had previously claimed last year that movies were "finished" as an art form as audiences have embraced binge-watching TV series.

The 75-year-old actor said: "Movies are done, they're finished. They really are. It's lovely to see 'Parasite' and it's great that that's had the success that it's got, well done. It extends out which is great. But there's an element that's slightly tokenistic about it but I won't go into that here.

"Drama has changed, it's no longer three acts, it's a first act and a very, very long second act... I think that's where we've arrived at, the long-form serves the dramatist, serves the performer exceedingly well. You can go through contradictions that happen in life and in character ... That's what is so interesting about television. It's the long-form. Audiences love it, they love this thing of binge-watching."